Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0638

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.36 million and $716,179.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,240,354 coins and its circulating supply is 21,240,342 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.