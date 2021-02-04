LocalCoinSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,943.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $14,943.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00097462 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002878 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.