LockTrip (LOC) One Day Volume Hits $8,255.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. LockTrip has a market cap of $9.17 million and $8,255.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001531 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

