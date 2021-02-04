Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.23 or 0.04378374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00396830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.23 or 0.01145434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00481025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00404424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00243434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020855 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

