Loop Capital Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMG. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,499.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,422.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,299.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 179.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,984,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

