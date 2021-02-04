Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 142.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $75,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $171.57. The stock had a trading volume of 61,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average is $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.