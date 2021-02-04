Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,405 shares during the period. Luby’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.11% of Luby’s worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUB. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luby's alerts:

NYSE LUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,664. Luby’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.