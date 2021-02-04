Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

