Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.09.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

