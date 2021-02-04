LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $445.11

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $445.11 and traded as high as $524.90. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) shares last traded at $524.90, with a volume of 547,709 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €530.13 ($623.68).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €506.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €445.11.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

