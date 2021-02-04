Lykke Price Tops $0.0124 (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Lykke coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lykke has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Lykke has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $3,454.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00153591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00087672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00241672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Lykke Profile

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lykke is lykke.com

Buying and Selling Lykke

