Maecenas Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,827.80 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $93,827.80 and approximately $202.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00066804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01275849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.53 or 0.05624748 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

ART is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

