Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 16,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.