MahaDAO Price Tops $14.66 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One MahaDAO token can currently be purchased for about $14.66 or 0.00039503 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00152079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00084913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00241971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041179 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,746 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

