MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Down 10.8%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price dropped 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 2,064,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 405,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

