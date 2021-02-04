Maker Price Tops $2,276.86 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $520.67 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $2,276.86 or 0.06109049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.01277680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006258 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

