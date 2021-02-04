Mallard Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACUU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75.

About Mallard Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.