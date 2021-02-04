Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates traded as high as $127.18 and last traded at $126.44. Approximately 695,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 367,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.41.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 241,672 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $11,645,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $9,517,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

