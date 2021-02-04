Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 5,344 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 1,960,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,422. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,532,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.