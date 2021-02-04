Markel (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,125.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,121.60.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,048.79 on Thursday. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,006.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,014.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 105.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,742,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

