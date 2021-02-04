Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Up 6.4%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 555,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 639,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

