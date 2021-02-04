Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.82 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00149327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00087772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063577 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00243090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

