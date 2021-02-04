Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 627,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,200,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.57. 27,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

