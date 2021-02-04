Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $382.00

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 378.70 ($4.95), with a volume of 167529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.94).

The company has a market cap of £315.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 369.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

