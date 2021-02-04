Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Up 6.9%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.87. 300,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 239,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.