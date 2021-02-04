Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.80. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 259,538 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

