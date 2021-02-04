Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.80. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 259,538 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.99.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.