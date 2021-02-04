Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.80

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 762902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Get Mason Graphite alerts:

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.