Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $211,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.56. 145,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,641. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $339.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,442 shares of company stock valued at $212,614,550 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

