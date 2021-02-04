Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $138.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.71. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 314.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

