Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

Match Group stock opened at $138.12 on Thursday. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

