Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $155.00. The company traded as high as $150.86 and last traded at $150.63. Approximately 4,601,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,839,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.12.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. 140166 upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.43.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of -226.53, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

