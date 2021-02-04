Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Positive” at 140166

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. 140166’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.71. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,076,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.