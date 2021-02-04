Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.15 Million

Analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $292.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $293.30 million. Materion reported sales of $280.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

MTRN stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Materion has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Materion by 69.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

