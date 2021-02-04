MATH Market Cap Reaches $79.57 Million (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One MATH token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC on exchanges. MATH has a total market capitalization of $79.57 million and $380,350.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MATH has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MATH Token Profile

MATH (MATH) is a token. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 tokens. The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org

Buying and Selling MATH

