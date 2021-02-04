Matryx (MTX) Reaches Market Cap of $713,077.05

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Matryx token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $713,077.05 and $166,375.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01327880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.60 or 0.05299764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

