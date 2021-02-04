Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.91 million.

TSE MMX opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of C$927.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.63.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

