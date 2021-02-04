Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $729.91 million, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 979,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

