MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $220,410.11

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $220,410.11 and approximately $49,054.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,219.26 or 0.99937419 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.77 or 0.01266738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.00301948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00207499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001577 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001820 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

