Max Property Group (MPG) Price Up 8.4% This Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $994,246.07 and approximately $2,814.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007943 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Property Group is building a decentralized platform for everything to do with a property, from property financing (funds, bonds, loan notes, REIT’s, etc.) to property maintenance, but also property rentals and sales. Essentially Max Property Group aims to be the de-facto property portal in the world. The platform is being developed by industry professionals as a tool to improve services to their existing and future clients, having identified weaknesses in their own market. By using Ardor's blockchain technology, they plan to modernize one of the most established yet antiquated industries in the world. Max Property Group is an international platform (already in 15+ languages) on which regulatory documentation for property funding will be standardized and controlled tokenized assets are placed on the blockchain alongside property sales, rentals, and management. Users can register property transactions on the blockchain, leveraging the ledger’s characteristics of immutability and transparency that is much required in the real state market. It enables users to sell or buy a property without a middleman and for low fees. How does the project plan to add value to the ecosystem: The Max Property Group platform will be regulated, which ensures that the controlled tokenized assets will also be regulated.Max Property Group will be an all-encompassing platform for property where you can literally rent, buy and sell a property, but also record all property management actions (repairs, etc.) and make investments in regulated property funds.Max Property Group will add standardized legal documentation for property funds, so people interested in setting up property funds can do so in days, rather than months, and for a fraction of what it costs now.Investors can look through standardized documents, thus saving them a tremendous amount of time and as Max Property Group will be providing an umbrella license, the funds will all abide by the appropriate regulations. The investors will also be able to invest from as little as €1.Max Property Group is underwritten by a portfolio of property assets generating an income and ensuring the future development and maintenance of the platform.”

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

