MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) Insider Stark Thompson Sells 30,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) insider Stark Thompson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 579.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 424.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

