Maxim Group Boosts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $85.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s current price.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 214.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

