Maxim Group Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $30.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATSAF. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of ATSAF stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

