Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.78

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.78 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 4988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Maximus by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Maximus by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

