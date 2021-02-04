Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Mayan Energy shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 16,096,226 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Mayan Energy Company Profile

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

