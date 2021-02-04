McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.60. 129,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

