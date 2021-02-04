McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 7,597,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,751,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97.
McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
