McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 7,597,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,751,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 66.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

