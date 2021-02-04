MCO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $339,337.00 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00007232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a market capitalization of $42.47 million and $339,337.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01282893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.68 or 0.05642091 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.