MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $39,068.28 and $29.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

