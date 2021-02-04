MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 37.8% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $44,136.30 and $49.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 195.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

