MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.55. 213,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 209,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.63.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
