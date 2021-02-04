MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.55. 213,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 209,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MediWound by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in MediWound by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

